Cowboys battle, but fall in Senior Night home finale

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 26, 2020) —The Wyoming Cowboys late rally fell short in a 73-68 loss to Nevada Tuesday night. The contest was the final home game of the season for the Pokes and the final games at the “AA” for seniors A.J. Banks and Jake Hendricks.

The loss drops Wyoming to 2-15 in the Mountain West and 7-22 overall. Nevada improves to 12-5 in conference and 19-10 on the season.

Hendricks said his goodbyes to the home Cowboy fans by scoring a career high 27 points. He also tied his best in hitting seven three-point shots by making seven in the contest. Banks ended the game with two-points in 31 minutes of play.

“It was great to see Jake (Hendricks) hit some threes on senior night because he’s been struggling for a while,” said head coach Allen Edwards. “But when you’re able to do that offensively and then be able to guard the way he was guarding Jazz Johnson really showed a lot of heart by Jake. I thought Jake did a great job chasing Jazz around, and he also had enough energy on the offensive end of the floor to give us 27 points.”

Wyoming trailed just 28-24 at the end of the first half after holding Nevada scoreless over the last 3:34 of play.

Nevada opened the second half hitting their first three shots to take a 35-26 lead on the Pokes in the opening ninety seconds. Both offenses would then heat up with Hendricks scoring nine points, but the Wolf Pack answered with a trio of three pointers and owned a 49-42 lead with just over 14 minutes remaining in the game.

Wyoming would get to within a single point, 63-62, with 4:21 to play as Hendricks hit his seventh three of the game and Kwane Marble added a pair of free throws. The Wolf Pack would continue to lead by no more than three-points until Nevada’s Robby Robinson made a layup to make it a 71-66 Wolf Pack lead 1:31 left in the game.

Wyoming wraps up the regular season on Saturday heading to Fresno State (6-11 in the MW, 10-18 overall) for a contest with the Bulldogs. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 4:30 p.m. with tipoff at 5 p.m.