Cowboys battle but fall to the Boise State

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 5, 2020) — The Wyoming Cowboys gave the second place Boise State Broncs nearly all that they could handle Tuesday night in Laramie in dropping a 67-62 decision. With the loss, Wyoming falls to 1-11 in the Mountain West (6-18 overall). Boise State is now 8-4 in the MW (16-8 overall).

“We had our opportunities and I thought we did a good job of fighting,” UW head coach Allen Edwards said. “Where I thought we missed some opportunities were we were up three in the second half and missed the front end of a one-and-one to extend the lead to five. We had another situation where we missed the first of a two-shot free-throw opportunity. The stats say we were 13 of 17 from the free-throw line, but that is not the whole story when you miss the front end of a one-and -one.”

The tight game featured 13 lead changes with the Cowboys and Broncs tied at 33-33 at the end of the first half.

In the second half, Wyoming would grab the lead, 40-39, on a Jake Hendricks three-point shot with 16:37 to play. The Pokes would build the lead to five, 52-47, on two Trevon Taylor free throws at the 9:52 mark.

Wyoming maintained the lead until Boise State’s Alex Hobbs three-point shot gave the advantage back to the Broncs, 54-53, with 5:15 to play. While the game stayed close, it was a lead Boise State would not relinquish. The Broncs scored their last six-points from the free line (6 for 6) in the last 1:15 of the game to seal the win.

Hunter Maldonado was the Pokes leading scorer with 17 points He also added five rebounds and two assists. Freshman Kenny Foster added a career-high 12 points.

The Broncos were led in scoring by Alex Hobbs with 24 points for the night.

Wyoming heads to New Mexico (5-6, 16-8) for a showdown with the Lobos on Saturday. Game time is 4 p.m. on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK FM or streamed at 99KSIT.com.