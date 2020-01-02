Cowboys battle, but stay winless in MWC play

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Jan. 2, 2020) – The Wyoming Cowboys battled, but Boise State free throws and points off Wyoming turnovers equaled another Mountain West Conference loss for the Pokes. The 65-54 road loss drops Wyoming to 0-3 in the Mountain West Conference (5-10 overall) while Boise State improved to 2-1 in the MWC and 10-5 overall.

Advertisement

The contest featured 46 fouls and the teams shooting a combined 84 percent from the charity stripe. Wyoming (10 of 12) was outscored by 12 points from the free throw line as Boise State hit 22 of 26 free throws.

Another factor in the contest… turnovers. Wyoming committed 21 turnovers with the Broncs converting those into 26 points.

Advertisement

“Every time you get ready for an opponent you try to get out and take away of what they do best,” UW head coach Allen Edwards. “One of the biggest takeaways with a strong scoring team was taking the three ball away and we did that. We struggled giving them extra opportunities with turnovers and a lot of those were self-inflicted. We did a great job defending and adjusted to the whistle.”

Wyoming trailed just 27-24 at the end of the first half. The contest was tied at 41-41 with 11:37 to play, but Boise State would maintain the lead from that point on to gain the win.

Advertisement

Wyoming senior Jake Hendricks led the Cowboys with 16 points. Redshirt sophomore Hunter Maldonado added 14 points. Justinian Jessup led the Broncos with 20 points.

Wyoming will stay on the road for their next contest against Colorado State, who lost 67-61 at Nevada Wednesday night. The game will feature an early 11 a.m. tip-off and can be heard on WyoRAdio’s 99.7 JACK FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com.