Cowboys battle Lumberjacks while Cowgirls host nationally ranked Bluejays

University of Wyoming photo

December 9, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

The Wyoming Cowboys will put the home undefeated mark on the line this afternoon when they host Stephen F. Austin in the Double-A. The Cowboys, 5-3 on the year, have won all three of their home this season. Stephen F. Austin is 5-4 on the season. The game will broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com at 1:30 p.m. with tip-off at 2 p.m.

The Pokes are coming off an 80-59 home win over South Dakota School of Mines on Tuesday night, while the Lumberjacks fell 56-49 to Louisana Tech on Tuesday.

Today’s game will only be the second meeting between the two schools. Wyoming defeated the Lumberjacks 94-55 during the 1987-88 season.

Cowgirls Host Nationally Rank Bluejays on Sunday

After a week off, the Wyoming Cowgirls will host nationally ranked Creighton on Sunday in the Arena-Auditorium. The Bluejays of the Big East Conference, 6-1 on the season, are ranked #21 in the latest AP Women’s Poll. The Cowgirls sport a 4-3 mark.

The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com at 12:30, with the tip-off at 1 p.m.