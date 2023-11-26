Cowboys battle ranked Longhorns today, Cowgirls host BYU Tuesday

University of Wyoming photo

November 26, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

The Wyoming Cowboys are bringing a two-game win streak into today’s road game against nationally ranked Texas. The Pokes and the Longhorns are 4-1 in the early season. Wyoming is coming off a pair of wins at the Myrtle Beach Invitational in South Carolina against the College of Charleston and Furman. Today’s contest will be the first for Texas since suffering an 81-71 loss to fifth-rank UConn in New York City last Saturday.

Today’s UW game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KDSIT.com beginning at 12:30, with tip-off at 1 p.m.

Wyoming is led in scoring by transfer guard Sam Griffin at 20.4 points per game. Griffin was named to the All-Tournament team at the Myrtle Beach Invitational. Akuel Kot is second on the team, scoring at 15.4 points per game. Kot leads the team with 3.4 assists per game.

Texas is led in scoring by Kadin Shedrick, with 14.3 points per game. He is one of five Texas players averaging in double figures.

Cowgirls Play on Tuesday

The Cowgirl basketball team, 3-2, will play again on Tuesday, hosting undefeated BYU (6-0). Wyoming is coming off a 78-32 win over Chadron State last Tuesday in Laramie. The Cougars won their previous contest 74-58 against Loyola Marymount.

Tuesday’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com beginning at 6 p.m. with tip-off at 6:30 p.m.