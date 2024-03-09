Cowboys b’ball end regular season today, wrestlers at Big 12 meet

University of Wyoming photo

March 9, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

It’s the final regular season game tonight for the Wyoming Cowboy basketball team. The Pokes will play at Fresno State. Wyoming enters the game with a 7-10 Mountain West record (14-16 overall), while Fresno State is 4-13 (11-19). Tonight’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com at 4:30 p.m., with the tip-off at 5 p.m.

Tonight’s game previews next Wednesday’s Mountain West Conference Championship tournament opening game in Las Vegas. Wyoming is assured of the #8 seed, and Fresno State will be the #9 seed, no matter the outcome of today’s game.

The Cowboys are coming off a Senior Night home win over Air Force, while the Bulldogs lost their sixth consecutive defeat at New Mexico. Wyoming won the first game of this year’s series 68-67 in Laramie in January.

Cowboy Wrestlers at Big 12 Tournament

The Cowboy wrestling team will compete at The Big 12 Tournament today and Sunday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“The Big 12 Tournament is all about getting guys qualified for NCAAs,” Wyoming Head Coach Mark Branch said. “From a seeding/ranking perspective, we have a lot of work to do. But there’s no reason our guys shouldn’t be confident in their ability to beat anyone.” The Big 12 has automatic qualifiers for the NCAA championships in each weight class.

Wyoming finished 10th as a team at last year’s tournament. Jore Volk, at 125 pounds, is the highest-seeded Poke with a #5 seed. Volk has a 5-3 record this season against Big 12 opponents. Other top seeds for UW are Joey Novak (197), seeded #6, and Gabe Wilochell (149), seeded #7.

The NCAA Championships will follow the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City, Missouri, from March 21 to 23.