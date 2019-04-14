Cowboys Bohl Comments After Yesterday’s Casper Spring Scrimmage

Casper, WY (4/14/19) – Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl addressed the media Saturday after the his Wyoming Cowboy football team held an open to the public Spring Practice scrimmage at Dick Cheney Alumni Field at Casper’s Natrona High School.

“I want to say thanks to all the fans and media who came out today,” said head coach Craig Bohl. “It was great to see so many Cowboy fans come out to see our team. It’s great for our players to leave Laramie and see another part of the state”.

Advertisement

Bohl’s Post Scrimmage Comments: “Concerning the scrimmage, I think we accomplished a lot of the things that we wanted to. We wanted to see who could throw, who could catch, who could run, who could tackle. The scrimmage was pretty vanilla, which is what we anticipated, but I thought we moved the ball well on the ground today and I thought our offensive line did some good things, as well as our running backs. It was a little bit of a mixed bag from a quarterback perspective. Both the two experienced guys did some good things, but there are some things we’ve got to work on.

Cowboy Defense: “Defensively, I thought we tackled pretty well today. We were a little bit soft on the defensive front today, but I thought we had a good pass rush. The kicking game — Cooper (Rothe) is right where he needed to be.”

Advertisement

All Native Wyoming Backfield: “I call it the Pony Express,” said Bohl. “We had an all-Wyoming backfield there a couple of times. We had Skyler Miller (from Torrington) and Brett Brenton (from Casper), in the backfield together, so that was kind of fun to see. We held X (Xazavian Valladay, sophomore running back) out today. We’re down in tailbacks a little bit, so we’re watching how much contact we give him. Brett (Brenton) did some good things. It was neat for him to come back to his hometown on his home field and have a touchdown. He’s a tough runner, and it’s fun to see him out there.”

Pokes Quarterback Play: “It’s always interesting when you take younger players and put them in a different environment, even though it’s spring ball it makes a little difference,” said Bohl. “I thought Sean (Chambers, redshirt freshman) came out early and was a little bit rusty and some of his throws were a little bit errant, but as the scrimmage went along he threw the ball better. I thought Tyler (Vander Waal, sophomore) was throwing the ball better, but then he had a really poor throw on the one interception. They’re a work in progress, but it was good to get those guys out here in a scrimmage setting.”

Advertisement

Poke’s Linebackers: “I thought they (the linebackers) did some positive things,” said Bohl. “There were some good hits. We stressed those guys a little bit today. Logan Wilson (senior linebacker from Casper) did not play today. That was predetermined, so it was a good opportunity for our younger linebackers. I didn’t see a lot of missed tackles. I saw guys form up and wrap up well.”

In Summary:“We’re really excited about the progress we’ve made. I thought it was a clean scrimmage. The ball wasn’t on the ground a lot. I don’t believe there were any penalties that were called. We were pretty disciplined today.”