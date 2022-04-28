Cowboys Brown and Gold Spring Game this Saturday

Returning Wyoming Cowboys running back Titus Swen (8). Photo credit: Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics

April 28, 2022 – The highlight of Wyoming Spring Football will take place this Saturday when the Wyoming Cowboys host their annual Brown and Gold Spring Game on Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium at 2 p.m. The game is free and open to the public and will give Cowboy fans their first look at the 2022 Cowboy Football team.

Wyoming is coming off a 2021 season that saw it earn its fourth bowl bid in the past six seasons, appearing in bowl games in 2016, ‘17, ‘19 and ‘21, which was the first time that had been accomplished in school history. The Cowboys also recorded their third consecutive bowl victory at the end of the 2021 season when they defeated Kent State by a score of 52-38 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

Tailgating activities in the Ford Stadium Lot will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday until 2 p.m. Gates to the stadium will open at 1 p.m. with numerous concession options available to fans inside the stadium after 1 p.m.

At the conclusion of Saturday’s Spring Game, Cowboy players will be available on the field to sign autographs and take photos with Wyoming fans.