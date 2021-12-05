Cowboys Buchanan captures wrestling title at Las Vegas meet

Wyoming 197 pound wrestler Stephen Buchanan (in gold). University of Wyoming photo.

December 5, 2021 — Stephen Buchanan made a statement Saturday evening as he captured the 197-pound title at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational. The Cowboys also impressed as a team, finishing tied for fourth in the standings. In all, five Wyoming wrestlers finished the elite tournament with top-eight finishes.

“We saw some good performances today,'” said Head Wrestling Coach Mark Branch. “Obviously, Stephen was great; nothing he does surprises me. I just hope he sees how good he can be.” Branch added, “The team result was alright, but this isn’t the time to pat ourselves on the back; this is the time to look at how we can improve and get better.”



Buchanan’s impressive day started with a 2-1 semi-final win over No. 7 ranked and No. 2 seeded Patrick Brucki of Michigan. In the finals, Buchanan faced No. 10 ranked, and No. 3 seeded Eric Schultz of Nebraska. Buchanan controlled the second half of the match defeating Schultz 7-3 to capture the 197-pound title. Buchanan became the first Cowboy to win a CKLV title since 2001.

The Cowboys will now have a chance to recover before they host No. 5 ranked Oklahoma State on December 17 for their first dual of the season.



Cowboy Top Eight Finishes:

125 – Jake Svihel – 6th

157 – Jacob Wright – 3rd

174 – Hayden Hastings – 7th

184 – Tate Samuelson – 4th

197 – Stephen Buchanan – 1st



