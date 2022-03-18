Cowboys Buchanan into NCAA Championship Quarterfinals

University of Wyoming photo

March 18, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowboy 197 pound wrestler Stephen Buchanan has moved into the quarterfinals of the NCAA Wrestling Championship taking place in Detroit, Michigan. This marks the second straight year Buchanan will wrestle in the championship quarterfinals.

Buchanan seeded No. 2 at 197 pounds, got the day started with a 2-0 win over No. 31 JT Brown of Army. In his second-round match, he faced No. 18 Luke Stouts of Princeton. Leading 4-3 going into the final period, Buchanan ended up winning the match 6-3 for his 12th straight win.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Three other Cowboys competed Thursday. All three went 1-1 and will continue wrestling in today’s consolation matches.



“Pushing them all through to the second day makes you feel pretty good about the day, and I think our best wrestling is still in front of us.” Head Wrestling Coach Mark Branch said, “There’s no easy match in this tournament, so we got to be ready, but I feel like our training will allow us to be better tomorrow.”

Here are Cowboy wrestling results from Thursday:

157 – No. 12 Jacob Wright

First Round – No. 12 Wright (WYO) dec. Chase Saldate (MSU) 6-1

Second Round – No. 5 Quincy Monday (PRIN) dec. No.12 Wright (WYO) 3-2



174 – No. 20 Hayden Hastings

First Round – No. 13 Matt Finesilver (DUKE) dec. No. 20 Hastings (WYO) 5-3

Cons. First Round – No. 20 Hastings (WYO) major dec. No. 29 Jay Nivison (BUFF) 8-0

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement





184 – No. 21 Tate Samuelson

First Round – No. 21 Samuelson (WYO) dec. No. 12 Brit Wilson (NIU) 5-3 (SV-1)

Second Round – No. 5 Bernie Truax (CALP) dec. No. 21 Samuelson (WYO) 6-2



197 – No. 2 Stephen Buchanan

First Round – No. 2 Buchanan (WYO) dec. No. 31 JT Brown (ARMY) 2-0

Second Round – No. 2 Buchanan (WYO) dec. No. 18 Luke Stout (PRIN) 6-3



Wyoming finished the day with 5.5 points in the team standings, putting them in a tie for 28th place. Penn State currently leads the team race with 27.5 points.