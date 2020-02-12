Cowboys’ Buchanan named Big 12 Wrestler of the Week

IRVING, Texas (Feb. 12, 2020) – Wyoming’s 197 pound freshman wrestler Stephen Buchanan has been named this week’s Big 12’s Wrestler of the Week. Buchanan had a perfect week for the Cowboys, picking up a forfeit against Fresno State and closing with a thrilling 8-6 upset victory over seventh-ranked Dakota Geer of Oklahoma State.

Behind the strength of his week, Buchanan moved up in all the major polls and is as high as No. 19 in the WIN Magazine rankings.

Buchanan is from Loyal, Wisconsin were he was a two-time state champion in posting a 184-16 record in four seasons. He is 22-8 this season with Wyoming.

Buchanan and the Cowboys will close their home dual schedule Sunday with a 2 p.m., dual against Northern Colorado.