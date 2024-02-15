Cowboys can’t hold lead in losing bid to Utah State

University of Wyoming photo

February 15, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The first half appeared to be going the Cowboy’s way for a possible upset of Mountain West-leading Utah State. But a cold shooting second half doomed the Poke’s upset bid as they lost 84-76 Wednesday night in Laramie. UW led 43-39 at the end of the first half.

The loss dropped Wyoming to 5-6 in the Mountain West and 12-12 on the season. Utah State improved to 9-3 in the conference and 21-4 overall. The Aggies hold a one-game lead over New Mexico and San Diego State, both 8-4 in league games.

“I was happy with the effort of our guys tonight,” said UW head coach Jeff Linder. “Utah State just had a little bit more discipline and effort tonight.”

Wyoming led the contest, 60-59, near the half point of the second half. But after Utah State retook the lead 63-60 with eight minutes to play, UW would go scoreless for over three and a half minutes.

Brendan Wenzel led the Cowboys by scoring 24 points. Mason Walters added 16 points to go along with eight rebounds. UW’s season-leading scorer Sam Griffin had 18 points.

Up Next

Wyoming will travel to San Jose State (2-10, 9-16) for a Saturday contest.