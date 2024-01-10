Cowboys close first half turns into blowout loss

University of Wyoming Photo

January 10, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

After a tightly played first half, the Cowboys went cold in the second half, losing at nationally ranked Utah State 83-59 on Tuesday night. UW trailed just 35-31 to the Aggies at the break. Utah State came into the name riding a 13-game winning streak. Wyoming is now 1-2 in conference play and 8-8 overall. Utah State improved to 3-0 in the Mountain West and 15-1 on the season.

“I thought the first half we put ourselves in position to win the game, but it isn’t a 20-minute game, it is a 40-minute game,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “When you play a really good team, and I give credit to coach Sprinkle, they don’t make mistakes and make winning plays.”

Utah State started the second half on an 11-0 run in the first three minutes. Later in the second half, the Cowboys would also have a second scoreless streak in which they failed to score for four minutes.

Mason Walters led the Cowboys with 17 points. Sam Griffin, the Cowboys leading scorer on the season, scored just seven points on the night. He came into the contest averaging over 18 points per game.

Up Next

The Cowboys will host Fresno State this Saturday afternoon.

Cowgirls Play Tonight

The Cowgirls basketball team will try to stay undefeated in the Mountain West tonight when they host San Diego State. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360KRKK and 1360KRKK.com at 6 p.m. with tip-off at 6:30.