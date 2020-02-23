Cowboys close out dual season with loss at West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, WV (Feb. 23, 2020) – The Wyoming wrestling team came up just short in its final dual of 2019-20, falling on the road Saturday to West Virginia, 17-16 in Morgantown, West Virginia. Both teams won five matches on the day, but the Mountaineers were able to get two bonus-point victories to edge the Pokes.

The Cowboys will now shift their focus to postseason tournaments, beginning with the Big 12 Championships held March 7-8 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. .

WVU 17, WYOMING 16



125: Joey Thomas (WVU) dec. Jake Svihel (WYO) 3-2

133: No. 8 Montorie Bridges (WYO) MD Lucas Seibert (WVU) 16-3

141: Caleb Rea (WVU) MD Trevor Jeffries (WYO) 11-1

149: No. 31 Jaron Jensen (WYO) dec. Liam Lusher (WVU) 7-4

157: Alex Hornfeck (WVU) MD No. 33 Dewey Krueger (WYO) 9-1

165: Cole Moody (WYO) dec. No. 27 Nick Kussis (WVU) 7-5

174: Scott Joll (WVU) dec. No. 11 Hayden Hastings (WYO) 9-7

184: No. 30 Tate Samuelson (WYO) dec. Jackson Moomau (WVU) 8-4

197: No. 2 Noah Adams (WVU) dec. No. 18 Stephen Buchanan (WYO) 9-8

HWT: No. 15 Brian Andrews (WYO) dec. Brandon Ngati (WVU) 3-2