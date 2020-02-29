Cowboys close out regular season today at Fresno State

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 29, 2020) — The Wyoming Cowboys will try to close out a rather dark season on a bright note today when they play at Fresno State. Wyoming enters the contest at 2-15 in the Mountain West Conference and 7-22 overall. Fresno State has also struggled this year at 6-11 in the MW and 10-18 overall. Both teams will be looking for some positive momentum heading into next week’s Mountain West Conference Tournament in Las Vegas.

Today’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 4:30 p.m. with tipoff at 5 p.m.

Wyoming trails in the all-time series against the Bulldogs 11-19 and is 2-12 all-time against the Bulldogs in Fresno. Fresno State won the first game of the season 65-50 in Laramie on Jan. 18.