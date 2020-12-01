Cowboys close out three-game homestead on Wednesday vs. UIW Cardinals

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

LARAMIE, WYOMING (December 1, 2020) – The Wyoming Cowboys close out their three-game homestand on Wednesday hosting Incarnate Word in the Arena-Auditorium in the first meeting between the two schools. The contest is slated for a 7 p.m. start.

Advertisement

For more information regarding tickets for Wednesday’s game, visit GoWyo.com/Tickets; email [email protected]; call 307-766-7220; or stop by the UW Athletics Ticket Office on the west side of the Arena-Auditorium located on Willett Drive.

The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m., with the pregame show starting at 6:30 p.m.

A Look at the Matchup

The Cowboys head into the contest with a 1-1 overall record after falling to Texas Southern 76-74 on Monday. Wyoming took its season opener against Mississippi Valley State on Saturday by a 97-61 score. The Pokes lead the MW and rank No. 40 in the nation averaging 18 assists per game. Wyoming is second in the MW in scoring at 85.5 points per night. The Cowboys are allowing 68.5 points per game.

The Cardinals are 1-1 on the season with a win over Our Lady of the Lake 84-71 and a loss in the season opener to Rice by a tally of 68-53. UIW is shooting 48% from the field for the season and holding the opposition to 42%. Incarnate Word is holding opponents to 17% from behind the arc for the season.