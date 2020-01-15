Cowboys come within :15 of victory in falling to Nevada

RENO, NEVADA (Jan. 14, 2020) — Wyoming’s Hunter Maldonado scored with :15 remaining to give the Cowboys a 67-66 lead over Nevada Tuesday night in Reno, and the hope for the Poke’s first Mountain West Conference win was alive. But, as the season has gone to this point, joy would soon turn into despair as the Wolf Pack’s Jalen Harris scored on a layup with :09 remaining to give Nevada a 68-67 victory.

The loss dropped the Wyoming to 0-7 in the MWC and 5-14 overall. It also marked the fifth-straight loss for the Cowboys. Nevada, stopping their own two-game skid, improved to 4-2 in conference and 11-7 on the season.

“I think our guys took our message to heart about putting more time in the gym and in the weight room, but tonight was heartbreaking to lose that way,” UW head coach Allen Edwards said. “But we are encouraged with the young group to come out and compete in hostile environment. I’m proud of the effort. We were right there and it was another opportunity and we will learn from this.”

The Pokes held the Wolf Pack to just 24 percent from behind the arc. Nevada ranked No. 13 in the nation at 39 percent heading into the game. Nevada was also held to six threes made, as they came into the contest with 167 makes for the season (No. 11 in the nation).

The game was close throughout with Nevada leading 32-26 at the end of the first half. Wyoming grabbed their first lead of the game, 44-42, with 12:39 to play in the second half. The game would remain tight until the end with the Cowboys biggest lead being 60-57 with 4:57 to play.

Wyoming was led in scoring by Maldonado’s 17 points. He also added 10 assists for a double-double. Sophomore forward Hunter Thompson added 16 points with a season-high five threes in the game. Jalen Harris scored 20 points to led the Wolfpack.

The Pokes shot 43 percent from the field to the Wolf Pack’s 42 percent. Wyoming was 13-of-16 from the line for 81 percent and Nevada added 12-of-13 from the stripe for 92 percent. The Wolf Pack owned a 38-30 advantage on the glass for the night.

Wyoming returns to action on Saturday hosting Fresno State, a 64-55 loser to San Diego State Tuesday night. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 3:30 p.m. with tipoff at at 4 p.m.