Cowboys comeback leads to overtime home win

(December 3, 2020) — The Wyoming Cowboys outscored Incarnate Word 34-15 in the final five minutes of regulation and overtime to take a 94-83 win on Wednesday evening in the Arena-Auditorium. Sophomore Kenny Foster, who appeared in his first game of the season, scored a career-high 21 points off the bench to lead the Pokes.

“I’m really proud of our guys,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “At any point in time when we were behind, our guys could have said it’s not our night, but it really started at halftime in the locker room. Our strength coach, Jimmy, was in there, and he said it was as good a locker room as he’s seen in a long time. That is when things started to change. No one pointed fingers at one another. They were unified and encouraging one another.”

Wyoming had five players score in double figures for the night. Foster was 6-of-8 from the field and 3-of-3 from behind the arc. Freshman Marcus Williams tied a career-high with 20 points and added five rebounds and six assists. Junior Hunter Maldonado added 14 points and a team-high seven rebounds along with six assists.

“Being our third game in five days, it was in a way like our first game of the season because, for the first time, we had Kwane (Marble) and Kenny (Foster) back tonight,” Linder said. “With those guys back, we had to figure out how they fit into the lineup.”

Wyoming would score the first basket of the game, a three-pointer from Drake Jefferies, but trailed from 16:24 left in the first half until Foster hit a three-point shot to give the Cowboys the lead 74-73 with 1:26 remaining in regulation. The Cowboys trailed 33-27 at the half and by 10-points, 65-55 with 6:47 to play in the second half. The game was tied at 78-78 at the end of regulation.

“We really didn’t get into a rhythm until late in the game,” Linder said. “I give credit to Incarnate Word. They came out and showed a zone on defense for the first pass or two, and then they would switch to man. On offense, when they started making some shots, it gave them confidence, and they have some good guards.”

After playing three games in five days, the Cowboys will play Sunday when they travel to Oregon State. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.