Cowboys comeback scores a 2OT home win

Wyoming’s Ryan Marquez returns a punt he blocked into a Wyoming touchdown Saturday against Tulsa. (University of Wyoming photo)

September 4, 2022 — It was quite a day for the Wyoming Cowboy Saturday as they came from behind to defeat Tulsa 40-37 in double overtime. The home opening win raised the Pokes’ record to 1-1, while Tulsa is now 0-1 in the early season.

For Wyoming, the game featured a defensive touchdown, a blocked punt for a touchdown, and place-kicker John Hoyland hitting a career-long 55-yard field goal. Hoyland also tied a career-high with four made field goals, the last being a 30-yard game-winner in the second overtime.

“I want to acknowledge the University of Tulsa. Coach (Philip) Montogomery does a great job,” said Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl after the game. “There were so many plays that went back and forth today. They have a good football team. What an exceptional team win for our players.”

“Nothing breeds success like success. The situations that come into play, two-minute drives, situations that we created during the game, for our players and coaches to be rewarded for an excellent win that tests us, was great to see.”

Offensively, Cowboy quarterback Andrew Peasley completed 20 of 30 passes for 256 yards, two TD passes, and no interceptions. It was a nice recovery for Peasley, who was just 5 of 20 for 30 yards passing against Illinois in Wyoming’s opening season loss. Peasley also led Wyoming in rushing with 45 yards and accounted for 301 yards of total offense.

“All that back and forth, that just makes this victory sweeter.” – Craig Bohl.



Wyoming’s defense got the Cowboys off to a fast start. Just 37-seconds into the contest, defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole, and safety Miles Wiliams put pressure on Tulsa quarterback Davis Brin. Bertagnole punched the ball out of Brin’s hands; the loose ball bounded into the end zone and was recovered by Cowboy linebacker Easton Gibbs for a touchdown.

Wyoming would lead 10-7 at the end of the first quarter, 10-3 but trail at the half 20-17.

The Pokes would regain the lead, 24-20, at the 12:12 mark of the third quarter on a blocked punt by Ryan Marquez. Marquez would recover the loose ball and run it in for a nine-yard touchdown return.

Tulsa would jump back into the lead, 27-24, on a 41-yard touchdown pass from Davis Brin to JuanCarlos Santana with 8:44 to play in the quarter.

The Golden Hurricane’s lead increased to 10-points, 34-24, in the fourth quarter when Brin hit Keyton Stokes with a 19-yard touchdown pass. It was Brin’s third scoring pass of the game.

Wyoming answered with Hoyland’s career-high 55-yard field goal making the contest 34-27 for Tulsa. Bohl was asked how big Hoyland’s kick was to Wyoming’s comeback, “I looked at John (Hoyland), and he said, ‘Coach, I got it.’ There was an electricity that spread across the sidelines. A 55-yard field goal is pretty spectacular.”

Wyoming would tie the contest at 34-34 with 6:19 to play in regulation when Peasley hit wide-open Joshua Cobbs on a 51-yard scoring pass.

Overtime

The teams would trade field goals in the first overtime period. Hoyland would add a 30-yard field goal in the second overtime to give the Pokes a 40-37 lead.

The Cowboy defense would keep the Golden Hurricanes out of the end zone, causing kicker Zack Long to attempt a game-tying 43-yard field goal. The kick sailed wide-left, giving Wyoming the win.



“For me, it feels good, but I’m proud of everyone,” said Peasley after the game. “That game, there were so many changes with adversity and emotions, and everyone held their composure, and we got a W. Peasley added, “I think our confidence will be boosted this next week, all around as a team. We know we can take some shots and be successful, so now we just have to keep getting better.”

For the game, Wyoming’s offense had 256 yards passing and 143 rushing yards. Tulsa gained just 61 yards on the ground but totaled 460 passing yards, with three receivers totaling over 100 yards each.

Up Next

Wyoming will host Northern Colorado on Saturday, with kickoff scheduled for 2 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 12:30 p.m.