Cowboys & Cowgirls b’ball win/Wrestlers fall

November 19, 2022 — It was a good Friday for Wyoming basketball teams, with the men’s team victorious in the Virgin Islands and the women’s team posting their first win of the season in Laramie. However, the UW wrestling team was not as fortunate losing on the road at nationally-ranked Oklahoma State.

Cowboys Basketball

The Cowboys shot 62 percent from the field in a 78-71 comeback win over Howard in the opening round of the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam in St., Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Wyoming guard Hunter Maldonado scored a season-high 28 points in the contest.

Wyoming, 3-1 on the year, trailed 38-32 at the end of the first half and didn’t take the lead in the second half until Ethan Anderson hit a jump shot with 14:40 to play, putting the Pokes up 45-44.

Howard would retake the lead 53-52 with 10:10 left and hold that lead to the 6:27 mark when Ethan Anderson put UW up 61-60. But the Bison weren’t done, regaining the lead 64-63 with 4:31 on the clock. Twenty-second later, Maldonado would give Wyoming back the lead, 65-64. It would be a lead the Pokes would keep for the rest of the game.

“I was proud of the effort tonight from our guys,” Wyoming head coach Jeff Linder said. “After coming off a tough game against SELA (a loss), sometimes you need a spark, and I thought tonight, in the second half, we showed what we could do. We showed a lot more collective grit and toughness. I thought DuSell and Kyman gave us that tonight, as they haven’t played a lot this season but came into the game in the second half and did a tremendous job.”

The win put the Cowboys into Sunday’s semi-final game, where they will meet Drake (3-0), an 80-72 winner over Buffalo. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com with tipoff at 3:45 p.m.

Cowgirls Basketball

The Wyoming Cowgirls gave Head Coach Heather Ezell her first UW victory Friday night, 68-45, over Denver. UW, 1-2 on the year, didn’t trail in the contest and led by as many as 33 points.

“It definitely felt good to get that first one out of the way,” said Ezell postgame.

“Our kids were ready to get that one in the win column and now start rolling. I thought they responded really well tonight after that Gonzaga loss. The way they started the game, I give them a lot of credit. They came out with a chip on their shoulder.”

Quinn Weidermann led all scorers with 18 points, while Allyson Fertig notched her first double-double of the season with 13 points and a career-high 21 rebounds. Those 21 rebounds are the first time a Cowgirl has gone for 20-plus boards in a single game since current UW assistant Fallon Lewis had 21 against North Dakota nearly nine years ago.

The Cowgirls conclude their three-game homestand next Tuesday against Regis in the annual Educations Day at 7220 game.

Cowboy Wrestling

On Friday night, the Wyoming Cowboy wrestling team competed in their first dual of the season, taking on Big 12 rival No. 7 Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Oklahoma. OSU took the dual 34-3. The highlight for the Pokes was Job Greenwood’s upset win over No. 13 ranked Carter Young at 141 pounds.

The Pokes are idle next week preparing for the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invite on December 2 and 3.

