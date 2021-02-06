Cowboys/Cowgirls look to even the score today vs. CSU

Advertisement

February 6, 2021 — Both the Wyoming Cowboy and Cowgirl basketball teams will be seeking revenge victories today against Colorado State. The Rams took the first games in the “Border War” series Thursday night with a 74-72 last few seconds win in Laramie by the CSU men and a 69-61 win in the women’s game in Fort Collins.

Cowboys vs. Rams: The Cowboys, 4-7 in the Mountain West and 0-8 overall, will be looking to put the brakes on a three-game losing streak. CSU is 10-3 in the MW and 1304 on the season. The Rams trail league-leading Utah State by one game.

Today’s game in Laramie will tipoff at 4 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM beginning at 3:30. The game will also be streamed on 99KSIT.com.

Cowgirls at Rams: The Cowgirls are 6-7 in conference play and 8-8 on the year. The Rams lead the MW with a 9-2 mark and are 13-2 on the season.

Today’s game in Fort Collins will begin at 1:00 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK beginning at 12:30 p.m.