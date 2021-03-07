Cowboys defeat UNLV in regular season finale

Advertisement

March 7, 2021 — The Wyoming Cowboys ended the regular season in fine style late Saturday night. The Pokes scored at 80-69 home win over UNLV by shooting a season-high 55.1 percent (27-for-49) from the floor and hitting 10-of-20 from 3-point range.

Graham Ike led the Cowboys with a game-high 17 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the floor while also adding six rebounds. Drake Jeffries added 14 points and went 4-of-6 from beyond-the-arc in the win. Hunter Maldonado and Hunter Thompson each added 12 points on the night.

Wyoming ended the Mountain West season with a 7-9 record, 13-10 overall. The Cowboys will enter this week’s Mountain West Conference Tournament in Las Vegas as the No. 8 seed and open play Wednesday against No. 9 seed San Jose State (3-13 in the MW and 5-15 overall). That game is scheduled to tip-off at 12 noon Mountain Time. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com.

A Cowboy victory on Wednesday would send the Pokes into a matchup with No. 1 seeded San Deigo State on Thursday.

Other Wednesday matchups have UNLV (#7) vs. Air Force (#10), Fresno State (#6) vs. New Mexico (#11). On Thursday, Boise State (#4) will play Nevada (#5). Utah State (#2) and Colorado State (#3) also have first-round byes.