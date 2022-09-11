Cowboys defense shines in home win over Northern Colorado

Wyoming running back Titus Swen after scoring one of his three touchdowns in Wyoming’s win over Nothern Colorado, September 10, 2022. (University of Wyoming photo)

September 11, 2022 — For the second straight week, all three phases of the Wyoming Cowboy Football team played critical roles in capturing a home victory. The collective success led the Pokes to a 33-10 win over Northern Colorado and upped the season mark to 2-1. The Bears fell to 0-2 on the year.

Wyoming was fueled by three turnovers from its defense that also held Northern Colorado to only 147 yards of total offense, including just 15 total rushing yards.

The Wyoming special teams were led by place-kicker John Hoyland, who kicked four field goals for the second straight game. After the game, Wyoming Head Coach Craig Bohl said, “John Hoyland continues to be money, and we are excited about that.”

Wyoming’s defense was led by linebacker Easton Gibbs with nine tackles, a quarterback sack, and two quarterback hurries. Fellow linebacker Shae Suiaunoa recorded a career-high eight tackles to go along with one quarterback sack and a quarterback hurry. Defensive end Oluwaseyi Omotosho also had a career-high day with three sacks.

“There were some really good things we did,” stated Bohl. “I thought our defensive guys did really well. We got good pressure on the quarterback.”

On offense, junior running back Titus Swen carried the ball 15 times for 76 yards and three rushing touchdowns, a career high. Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley was 19 of 30 passing for 144 yards. Peasley did not throw a touchdown pass or an interception. His 19 completions went to eight different receivers.

“I’m glad we were able to pull away in the end,” Bohl said. “What you have (against an FCS opponent) is an opportunity for (their) players to show they belong on a different stage. You’re going to get max effort, and we told our guys that. We anticipated that today and certainly got that (from Northern Colorado).”

Wyoming Cowboy running back Joey Braasch against Northern Colorado, September 10, 2022. (University of Wyoming photo)

While Wyoming controlled the first half against the Bears, they led only 9-0 at the break on three Hoyland field goals. Northern Colorado would cut into the head with a 46-yard field goal. The Cowboys responded as Peasley connected with wide receiver Joshua Cobbs for 15 yards and wideout Wyatt Wieland for 26 yards on the drive. Swen finished off the drive with a six-yard touchdown run for Wyoming’s first rushing touchdown of the season to extend Wyoming’s lead to 16-3.

The fourth quarter started with the Bears scoring on a six-yard TD pass from Travis Graham to Jacob Sirmons, cutting the Poke’s lead to 16-10 with 14:48 to play. The score was set up by a bobbled snap by Cowboy punter Clayton Stewart at Wyoming’s nine-yard line.

Wyoming’s offense would answer with a nine-play, 32-yard drive midway through the fourth quarter, with Hoyland’s fourth field goal to give UW a 19-10 lead with 6:50 left on the clock.

The Cowboy defense would close out the game in spectacular fashion. On a fourth and ten from its 35-yard line, UNC quarterback Sirmon was sacked by Wyoming defensive end Omotosho for 13 yards giving the back to Wyoming on downs. On the first play from scrimmage, UW running back Swen broke through on the left side and took the ball into the end zone from 22 yards out to stretch the lead to 26-10.

Northern Colorado’s next offensive series ended with an interception by Cowboy linebacker Shae Suianunoa at the Bear’s 21-yard line, where he returned it to the three-yard line. Swen would score his third rushing touchdown of the day from one yard out two plays later, and the victory was sealed at 33-10.

Next Up:

It’s a short week for the Pokes, who will host Air Force on Friday night. The Falcons, 2-0, crushed Colorado Saturday 41-10 in Colorado Springs. The game is set to kick off at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99SIT.com beginning at 4:30 p.m.