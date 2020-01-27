Cowboys delight local fans with win over Utah Valley Sunday

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Jan. 27, 2020) – In front of a raucous crowd of over 1,000 in Green River, the Wyoming wrestling team put on a show during their outreach match, recording four falls while taking care of business over Utah Valley, 37-9. The win upped the Pokes dual record to 6-7 on the season.

“I thought it was great, very thankful for everything that Green River did to put this thing on,” said Head Coach Mark Branch. “They packed the gym and it was a great crowd and atmosphere.

Five of the first six matches in the dual ended in pins with four of those belonging to the Cowboys. Jake Svihel (125), Trevor Jeffries (141), Dewey Krueger (157) and Cole Moody (165) earned the falls in the win for the Pokes.

“We got a lot of pins, which was great, especially early on. Bonus points are really important in setting the tone”, said Branch. “It gives you some breathing room and allows the guys to feel like they can just go out and wrestle and don’t have to worry about the team score.”

The Cowboys will return to the road on Friday traveling to Oregon State for a dual against the Beavers.

Wyoming 37, Utah Valley 9



125: Jake Svihel (WYO) Fall Will Edelblute (UVU) 5:49

133: Taylor LaMont (UVU) Fall Montorie Bridges (WYO) 1:05

141: Trevor Jeffries (WYO) Fall Isaiah Delgado (UVU) 5:38

149: Jaron Jensen (WYO) dec. Cameron Hunsaker (UVU) 1-0

157: Dewey Krueger (WYO) fall Jerry Rubio (UVO) 2:09

165: Cole Moody (WYO) Fall Grant LaMont (UV) 4:05

174: Kimball Bastian (UVU) dec. Hayden Hastings (WYO) 12-5 SV-3

184: Tate Samuelson (WYO) MD Ashton Seely (UVU) 11-2

197: Stephen Buchanan (WYO) dec. No. 19 Tanner Orndorff (UVU) 8-3

HWT: Brian Andrews (WYO) dec. Chase Trussell (UVU) 4-0