Cowboys down Missouri in today’s “Cowboy Classics”

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

LARAMIE, WYOMING (October 9, 2020) — The 2019 season opener for the Wyoming Cowboys was a much-anticipated home game as Southeastern Conference (SEC) member Missouri came to Laramie.

It would mark only the second time in history that an SEC team would play in Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium.

What would make it a more memorable day for Wyoming fans was the way the Cowboys would perform in capturing an impressive 37-31 victory to begin the season.

Cowboy football fans can re-live the 2019 win over Missouri this Saturday, Oct. 10 at 1 p.m., M.T. when the radio call of the game will be re-broadcast on 1360 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com.