Cowboys drop basketball and wrestling contests

University of Wyoming photo

January 8, 2023 — Playing with four starters out of the game due to injuries and shooting 58 percent against one of the nation’s top defensive outfits, the Wyoming Cowboys nearly pulled off the home court upset over San Diego State Saturday in Laramie. In the end, the Cowboys fell to the Aztecs 80-75. SDSU is now 3-0 in the Mountain West and 12-3 overall, while Wyoming falls to 5-10 overall and 0-3 in conference play.

“Our guys’ effort was tremendous all things considered,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. (Brendan) Wenzel goes out in the second half, and it looks like he’s going to be out for a while. But for our six or seven guys to battle a team like San Diego State from a physicality standpoint, I’m really proud of the effort. There are no moral victories. Our guys know that, but we also know that we are getting better. That is arguably one of the top five defensive teams in the country and for us to shoot 61 percent in the second half and 58 percent for the game shows that we’re doing something right on offense.”

Sponsor

San Diego State enjoyed the biggest lead in the first half at 31-24 with 7:51 to play before the break. But the Cowboys would chip away at that deficit to trail 43-42 at the half.

In the second half, the Pokes would grab their first lead of the game, 48-47, on a Brendan Wenzel three-point shot. Then, Xavier DuSell’s made three put UW up by three, 57-54, with 12:47 to go in regulation.

With the Aztecs leading 62-61, another DuSell three gave the Pokes the lead, 64-62, with 7:46 showing on the game clock. However, the Wyoming lead would again go to three points, 67-64, on DuSell’s third made triple just 45 seconds later.

San Deigo State would regain the lead, 70-69, with 4:33 to play. It would be a lead they would not relinquish, growing to six points, 79-73, with 40 seconds remaining.

Sponsor

Hunter Maldonado’s 20 points led Wyoming. Maldonado was playing in his 129th career start, a new school record, surpassing Fennis Dembo. Jeremiah Oden added 15 points. DuSell also had 15 points off the bench. Before suffering his second-half injury, Brendan Wenzel had 14 points.

The Cowboys travel to Utah State for a Tuesday night game. The Aggies (2-1 in the MW, 13-3 overall) are coming off an 82-59 loss at Boise State. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadios 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com beginning at 8 p.m. with tipoff at 8:30.

Cowboy Wrestlers Fall to Iowa State

The Wyoming Cowboy wrestling squad wrapped their road trip on Saturday with a dual against third-rated Iowa State. Two Cowboys came away with wins on the day, but the Cyclones took the dual 37-7.





“We looked better today. Garrett (Ricks) came out and really fought hard. Even after giving up the first takedown, he kept battling and put himself in a position to dominate his match.” Head Wrestling Coach Mark Branch said, “We are excited to have a dual back at home now, but it only makes a difference if we make it make a difference. So, we have to get back in the room and work on some things and make it happen.”

In one of the marquee matchups of the dual, the Cowboys’ No. 9 ranked Jacob Wright defeated No. 30 ranked Jason Krassier 6-4 at 157 pounds. The other Poke victory came at 125 pounds, with Garrett Ricks defeating the Cyclones Conor Knopick 12-4.

The Cowboys will have their first home dual of the season next Saturday, hosting reigning Big 12 Champions, and No. 4 ranked Missouri.