Cowboys drop ‘Border War’ road game at CSU

FORT COLLINS, COLORADO (Jan. 4, 2020) – The Wyoming Cowboys struggled shooting from the field, shooting just 38%, in losing 72-61 at Colorado State on Saturday afternoon. Wyoming is still looking for their first Mountain West Conference win (0-4) in dropping to 5-11 on the season. For CSU, the win marked their first MWC win (1-3) and put their season mark at 10-7.

“I thought Colorado State wanted the game more playing tougher and harder,” Wyoming head coach Allen Edwards said. “They got some offensive rebounds and set the tone early. We struggled with physicality today. We have to be consistent for 40 minutes to be able to win basketball.”

Advertisement

The Pokes were led in scoring by redshirt sophomore Hunter Maldonado with 25 points. He now has scored in double-figures in every contest this season. Sophomore Hunter Thompson added eight points and seven rebounds to lead the team.

The Rams got off to a 5-0 start in the opening two minutes and ended the first half on a 14-3 run to lead 32-19 at the break.

After opening the half with a basket from Thompson, the Cowboy offense went scoreless for over four minutes until a three pointer from Hendricks made it a 41-24 game with just under 16 minutes left.

Advertisement

Wyoming would go on their own 7-0 run to get to 58-45 contest with just under five minutes to play, but the Rams were able to withstand the Wyoming comeback attempt to preserve the 11-point win, 72-16

Wyoming return to action on Wednesday hosting #13 San Diego State.