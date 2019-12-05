Cowboys drop home game as Air Force hits Arena record 17 – 3’s

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Dec. 5, 2019) – The Wyoming Cowboys ran into hot three-point shooting team Wednesday night, losing 86-77 to Air Force. For the game, the Falcons hit 17 of 30 three-point attempts (56.7%). The 17 made three-pointers is an Arena Auditorium record for a Cowboy opponent. The Pokes weren’t bad themselves from behind the arc, hitting 14 of 31 three-point attempts (45.2%).

The game was the opening of the Mountain West Conference season for both teams. Wyoming is now 3-6 on the year (0-1 MW), having lost their last three games. Air improves to 4-5 on the season (1-0 MW).

Wyoming was led by redshirt sophomore Hunter Maldonado with 18 points, eight rebounds and a career-high nine assists. Senior Jake Hendricks added 17 points going five of seven from three-point range. Sophomore Hunter Thompson added 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting.

The Pokes held the Falcons scoreless for the first four minutes of the contest building a 5-0 advantage. But, Air Force would build a 21-11 lead halfway through the first-half and lead 38-29 at the break.

Wyoming would go on a 9-0 run early in the second half to make it a 40-38 game in favor of Air Force. But another Air Force hot streak gave the Falcons a 59-46 lead with under 14 minutes remaining. The Falcons would build the lead to 75-58 advantage before Wyoming would go on a scoring run to cut the lead to 78-71 contest with just over two-minutes to play, but the Pokes would get no closer.

The Falcons were led in scoring by AJ walker with 20 points to lead five players in double figures. He also led the team with seven rebounds and seven assists. Scottie added 19 points with Ryan Swan adding 17 points and five assists.

Wyoming hosts New Mexico (8-2, 1-0 MW) on Saturday. The Lobos defeated Boise State (4-3, 0-1 MW) at home Wednesday night, 80-78. Wyoming will honor former Cowboy player Fennis Dembo prior to the contest.