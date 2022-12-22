Cowboys drop last non-conference game

University of Wyoming photo

December 22, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowboys fell short in a 66-54 loss to Saint Mary’s on Wednesday evening in Phoenix in a game that was part of the Jerry Colangelo Classic presented by the Basketball Hall of Fame.

“We have been in that situation in our losses where it has been a one and two score game, and it is hard,” Uw head coach Jeff Linder said. “We were right there, and we gave up extra possessions. We can build off that. We will regroup and get ready for conference play. We just have to keep pushing forward.”

The loss dropped Wyoming to 5-7 on the season, while St. Marys improved to 10-4.

Wyoming trailed 34-24 at the half after the Pokes jumped off to an early 5-2 lead. The Pokes would go scoreless for over two minutes, as the Gaels took a 9-5 advantage five minutes into the frame. They would stretch that lead to 20-7 with 12 minutes left.

Wyoming would cut the St. Marys’ lead to 35-31 on five straight points from Hunter Thompson and two free throws by Hunter Maldonado less than four minutes into the second half. But the Pokes would get no closer as the Gael would eventually increase their lead to 57-42 with roughly seven minutes to play.

The Pokes were led by Noah Reynolds with 21 points for his fifth-straight game this season with 20 or more points. No other Wyoming player scored in double figures.

The Cowboys begin Mountain West Conference play next week, traveling to Fresno State on Wednesday. That game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com beginning at 8:30 p.m. with tipoff at 9.