Cowboys drop opening duals to nationally ranked teams in Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, FORIDA (Dec. 30, 2019) – The first day of the South Beach Duals in Fort Lauderdale, FL had its good moments and not so good moments for Wyoming. The Cowboys went 0-2 Sunday against nationally ranked opponents, losing 22-10 to #16 Missouri and 28-9 to #23 Cornell.

The good moments, Cowboy 149 pound Jaron Jensen picked up a major upset-victory with a 6-5 win over #2 ranked Brock Mauller of Missouri. Jensen came into the meet ranked #24 in the nation. Jensen also defeated Cornell’s Hunter Richard, 3-1, to stay perfect on the day.

More good news, Heavyweight Brian Andrews also went 2-0 on the day with a 4-1 win over Jacob Bohlken of Missouri and a 7-2 victory over Brendan Furman of Cornell. Andrews is ranked #17 in the nation.

Cowboy Montorie Bridges, ranked #7 at 133 pounds, went 1-1 on Sunday. He scored a major decision, 13-5, over Missouri’s Cameron Valdiviez, but lost 3-2 to #6 ranked Chas Tucker of Cornell.

The Cowboys will wrestle twice today with morning matches against Old Dominion and Michigan State.

Wyoming Cowboy Sunday Results from the South Beach Duals

WYO 10, MISSOURI 22

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Dec. 29, 2019 | Day One

125: Dack Punke (Missouri) dec. Doyle Trout (WYO) 3-2

133: No. 7 Montorie Bridges (WYO) MD Cameron Valdiviez (Missouri) 13-5

141: No. 9 Grant Leeth (Missouri) dec. Chase Zollmann (WYO) 4-3

149: No. 24 Jaron Jensen (WYO) dec. No. 2 Brock Mauller (Missouri) 6-5

157: No. 14 Jarrett Jacques (Missouri) dec. Dewey Krueger (WYO) 10-5

165: Peyton Mocco (Missouri) dec. Cole Moody (WYO) 14-7

174: Jeremiah Kent (Missouri) dec. Casey Randles (WYO) 9-3

184: No. 22 Dylan Wisman (Missouri) dec. No. 16 Tate Samuelson (WYO) 3-1

197: No. 23 Wyatt Koelling (Missouri) MD Stephen Buchanan (WYO) 10-2

HWT: No. 17 Brian Andrews (WYO) dec. Jacob Bohlken (Missouri) 4-1

WYO 9, CORNELL 28

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Dec. 29, 2019 | Day One

125: Dominic LaJoie (Cornell) MD Trout (WYO) 15-6

133: No. 6 Chas Tucker (Cornell) dec. No. 7 Bridges (WYO) 3-2

141: Noah Baughman (Cornell) dec. Zollmann (WYO) 5-1

149: Jensen (WYO) dec. Hunter Richard (Cornell) 3-1

157: Krueger (WYO) dec. Adam Santoro (Cornell) 5-3

165: Jakob Brindley (Cornell) dec. Moody (WYO) 6-4

174: No. 15 Brandon Womack (Cornell) Fall Randles (WYO) 3:41

184: Jonathan Loew (Cornell) SV-1 Samuelson (WYO) 6-4

197: No. 7 Ben Darmstadt (Cornell) Fall Buchanan (WYO) 2:35

HWT: No. 17 Andrews (WYO) dec. Brendan Furman (Cornell) 7-2