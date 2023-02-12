Cowboys drop road basketball and wrestling contests

University of Wyoming photo

February 12, 2023 — A depleted Wyoming Cowboy basketball team put up a valiant fight in the first portion of the first half, trailing just 16-15 with a little under ten minutes to play before halftime. But a Boise State 13-2 run over the next five minutes gave the Bronco a more comfortable 12-point lead. The half would end with Boise State holding a 41-23 lead on their way to the 75-63 win. Wyoming trailed by as many as 22 points in the second half.

“I thought our response was great after going down early,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said.” It was the 50-50 balls that cost us in the first half. But our response in the second half was great, with Maldo going down and our guys playing hard. They are a good team and responded well tonight.”

Sponsor

Maldona left the contest in the first half with an elbow injury but returned in the second half. He ended the night scoring 14 points and now holds the school record for the most points scored in Mountain West Conference games with 1,100. Justin James and Brandon Ewing shared the previous record.

The loss, the Pokes’ third-in-a-row, dropped their Mountain West mark to 2-10 (7-17 overall). Boise State improved to 9-3 in the conference and 19-6 overall.

On Tuesday night, Wyoming will travel to New Mexico (6-6, 19-6).

Cowboys Drop Road Wrestling Dual

The Wyoming Cowboy wrestling squad closed their dual schedule on Saturday night, losing 20-10 to Oregon State. Three Cowboys picked up wins on the night.



“We showed a lot of fight tonight, and some of our guys had their best efforts of the year.” Head Wrestling Coach Mark Branch said. “Job was doer tonight, there are triers, and there are doers, and when the match got gritty, Job (Greenwood) got it done. That was the best match of his career because of the grit he showed. We had a tough dual season, but I feel better about our team than I have all year. These guys are starting to inspire me.”

The Cowboys will not compete again until March 4-5 in the Big 12 Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Match Results:

165 – Mathew Olguin (ORST) dec. Cole Moody (WYO) 6-3

174 – Mateo Olmos (ORST) dec. Hay Lieb (WYO) 8-3

184 – Trey Munoz (ORST) dec. Quayin Short (WYO) 7-6

197 – Jackson McKinney (ORST) dec. Tyce Raddon (WYO) 7-6

285 – J.J Dixon (ORST) major dec. Terren Swartz (WYO)

125 – Jore Volk (WYO) major dec. Caleb Coyle (ORST) 10-1

133 – Jason Shaner (ORST) dec. Garrett Ricks (WYO)

141 – Job Greenwood (WYO) dec. Cleveland Belton (ORST)

149 – Riley Gurr (ORST) dec. Chase Zollmann (WYO) 9-4

157 – Jacob Wright (WYO) dec. Isaiah Crosby (ORST)