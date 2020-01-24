Cowboys dual wrestle tonight in Laramie and in Green River Sunday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 24, 2020) — When the Wyoming Cowboys dual it out with Utah Valley on Sunday at Green River High School, local fans will get to see many nationally ranked wrestlers.

The Pokes will take on Utah Valley at Green River High School in Wyoming’s Annual Outreach Dual. The dual is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. in the main gym. The Cowboys will dual against CSU Bakerfield tonight in Laramie.

The NCAA released the first of four coaches’ panel rankings for the 2019-20 wrestling season Friday. Seven Cowboys appear in the in the initial rankings. The final rankings will be one of the criteria used as part of the selection process to determine qualifiers and seeding for the 2020 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships in March.

Cowboy wrestlers ranked by the NCAA are:

Montorie Bridges No.7 at 133 pounds, Hayden Hastings, No. 10 at 174 pounds, Brian Andrews, No. 18 at heavyweight, Jason Jensen, No. 26 at 149 pounds, Stephen Buchanan, No. 26 at 197 pounds, Dewey Krueger, No. 33 at 157 pounds, and Tate Samuelson, No. 32 at 187 pounds,

The rankings are determined by a vote of 14 coaches in each weight class with two head coaches from each of the seven conferences (ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, EIWA, MAC, Pac-12 and SoCon). For ranking purposes, coaches may only consider a wrestler that has been designated as a starter at a respective weight class and have wrestled within the last 30 days. Wrestlers in each weight class are measured by winning percentage, rating percentage index (RPI) and the coaches’ rankings to earn allocation spots for their qualifying tournaments for the championships.