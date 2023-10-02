Cowboys Ekeler named MW Defensive Play of the Week

Wyoming Cowboys safety Wyett Ekeler (31) against the New Mexico Lobos at War Memorial Stadium last Saturday. The Cowboys beat the Lobos 35-26. Photo Credit: Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics

October 2, 2023 — For the second week in a row, a Wyoming Cowboys player has earned the honor of being the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week. This week, he is junior safety Wyett Ekeler. This marks the first time Ekeler has earned the award. Last week, UW nickel Wrook Brown was named the MW Defensive Player of the Week.

Ekeler recorded a pair of sacks in the Pokes 35-26 win over New Mexico. It was the first two sacks of his career in the Brown and Gold. Both came in timely situations, with the first coming on a third down play to halt a Lobo drive. Ekeler’s second sack was a strip sack, as he recovered the fumble to stall a New Mexico drive in the closing minute of the first half. For the game, Ekeler finished with four tackles and a pass breakup.

After the Cowboys’ five games, Ekeler ranks third on the team with 35 total tackles. He also leads the team with four tackles for loss and is tied for the team lead with four pass breakups.

This Saturday, the 4-1 Pokes (1-0 in the Mountain West) will host defending Mountain West champion and nationally ranked Fresno State. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com beginning at 4:30 p.m. with kickoff at 6.