Cowboys end regular season with a win, Cowgirls to start MW tournament play

University of Wyoming photo

March 10, 2023 — Wyo4New Staff

The regular season ended on a positive note for the Wyoming Cowboys, who exploded for an 86-47 road win at Fresno State on Saturday. Wyoming shot 57 percent from the field in the contest while holding the Bulldogs to 29 percent.

“I thought we did an unbelievable job following the game plan tonight,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “Our collective discipline and effort, especially on the defensive end, was outstanding. We are trending in the right direction defensively, and we were very poised on the offensive side of the ball.”

Wyoming led 46-30 at the end of the first half, then held the Bulldogs to just 17 points in the second half.

After stopping a four-game losing streak on Tuesday with a win over Air Force, the Pokes, 8-10 in the Mountain West and 15-16 overall, will go into this week’s Mountain West Championship Tournament having won its last two games. The Cowboys are the #8 seed in the tournament and will have a rematch with Fresno State, the #9 seed, on Wednesday at noon in Las Vegas. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com starting at 11:30 a.m.

Yesterday, Akuel Kot led UW in scoring with 17 points. Fellow senior Mason Walters added 14 points and nine rebounds.

Cowgirls at the Mountain West Championship Tournment

Play starts today at the Women’s Mountain West Championship Tournament in Las Vegas, but the Wyoming Cowgirls will be spectators today as they received an opening round bye. Wyoming (16-13) is the Tournament’s #3 seed and will play its first game on Monday night against the winner of today’s Boise State (#6 seed)/Utah State (#11 seed) game.

The Cowgirls game is scheduled to tip off Monday night at 8:30. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio 1360 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com beginning at 8 p.m.