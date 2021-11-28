Cowboys end the year on a very low note with home blowout loss to Hawai’i

University of Wyoming Photo

November 28, 2021 — The Wyoming Cowboys concluded the 2021 regular season on a low note, a 38-14 home loss to Hawai’i. Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl acknowledged the disappointment of Saturday’s loss after the Cowboys had played one of their best games in a 44-17 road win at Utah State. “They beat us in all three phases, ” said Bohl. “One time, I heard Lou Holtz say you bring a different football team to the stadium every Saturday. Today I agree with him.”

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Saturday’s loss dropped the Pokes record to 6-6 for the year and 2-6 in the Mountain West. Hawai’i raised their record to 5-6 for the year and 3-5 in conference games.

Hawai’i jumped out to a 24-0 lead before Wyoming got on the scoreboard with just 1:36 to play before the half on a Titus Swen 4-yard run. Hawai’i would answer back before the break with Hawai’i quarterback Chevan Cordeiro hitting Jared Smart on a hail mary touchdown pass with no time showing. The half ended with the Rainbow Warriors up 31-7. For the day, Cordeiro was 19 of 31 passing for 323 yards, three touchdown passes, and one interception.

Wyoming would cut the lead to 31-14 in the third quarter on a 30-yard pass for Levi Williams to Isaiah Neyor with 1:11 left on the clock, but Hawai’i would close out the scoring with Coderio’s third touchdown pass, 32 yards to Steven Fisco.

“We are going to lick our wounds. Hopefully, we have an opportunity to continue to play. Those decisions are obviously not made by us. I know this locker room is disappointed right now, but deep down inside, they want to keep playing. We have elements of being a good football team.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement





Both Wyoming and Hawai’i are bowl eligible due to their six wins.

For the game, Hawai’i offenses outgained Wyoming in rushing (167 to 119 yards) and passing (323 to 186 yards). The Pokes leading rusher was quarterback Levi Williams with 43 yards on nine carries. Xazavian Vallady had 42 yards on 13 rushes and Swem with just 19 yards on ten carries. Williams was 15 of 24 for 161 passing with one touchdown pass. Backup Sean Chambers was 3 of 5 passing for 25 yards.

Junior linebacker Chad Muma played his last game at War Memorial on Saturday. The Butkus Award finalist for the nation’s best linebacker had nine tackles in the game. Muma has already stated he intends to enter the 2022 NFL Draft.