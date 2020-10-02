Cowboys enjoy dominating victory in 2017 famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Tyler Johnson

[email protected]

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Oct. 2, 2020) – The 2017 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl saw the Wyoming Cowboys record their most dominating bowl victory in school history, winning by 23 points over Central Michigan University. The win was fueled by an electrifying performance from junior quarterback Josh Allen, who threw three touchdown passes in his last game as a Cowboy, and a Wyoming defense that forced a school record eight turnovers, including a 58-yard fumble return for a touchdown by junior defensive end Carl Granderson.

Advertisement

Cowboy football fans can re-live the 2017 win in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl this Saturday, Oct. 3 at 1 p.m., M.T. when the radio call of the game will be re-broadcast 1360 KRKK and 1360krkk.com.