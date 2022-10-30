Cowboys enjoy Hawai’i trip with another rushing win

Wyoming football team members celebrate winning the Paniolo Trophy for the 26th time Saturday night in Hawai’i. University of Wyoming photo

October 30, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowboys rushed for a season-high 365 yards in a 27-20 road win over Hawai’i on Saturday night/Sunday morning (MDT). The win was the Cowboys’ third straight and upped their Mountain West record to 4-1 and moved them to 6-3 on the year. The Pokes are currently in second place in the Mountain Division of the MW, trailing only Boise State (5-0, 6-2). On Saturday, Boise State defeated Colorado State 49-10.

“It was a great team win, and we are excited about it,” UW head coach Craig Bohl said. “Our offensive line and the running backs played very well tonight. We did a dominant job blocking, but our backs made some good plays, and you will win a lot of games when you do that. This group is getting better and playing meaningful games.”

Sponsor





Wyoming running back D.Q. James rushed for a career-high 179 yards, his second straight 100-yard rushing game. Running back Dawaiian McNeely had a career-high 61-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter and gained 81 yards on just four carries in the contest. Pokes’ quarterback Andrew Peasley added 71 yards rushing and two running touchdowns. Peasley was 7/15 in passing for 76 yards and intercepted twice in the contest.

How they scored

Hawai’i took the first-quarter lead on a Dedrick Parson to Brayden Schager 22-yard touchdown pass. That would prove to be the only scoring in the initial quarter.

The Rainbow Warriors would increase the lead to 10-0 in the second quarter on a 29-yard field goal by Mathew Shipley with 11:37 to go in the first half.

Wyoming would respond on their ensuing position when Peasley scampered 35-yards cutting Hawai’i’s lead to 10-7. The Pokes placekicker John Hoyland would add a 34-yard field goal with 1:54 to go in the half to tie the contest at 10-10.

Hoyland would give Wyoming its first lead of the game, 13-10, on a 38-yard field goal about halfway through the third quarter. Hawai’i would respond with their own 20-yard field goal with 2:08 left in the quarter.

The Cowboys would regain the lead for good with 12:08 to play in the fourth quarter on McNelly’s 61-yard touchdown run. Then secure the win when Peasley scored with 4:08 to play on a four-yard rush making the score 27-13. Hawai’i closed the gap to 27-20 on a Zach Bowen to Schager touchdown pass.

Sponsor

What’s Next?

Wyoming will have their second bye week of the season and will not play again until traveling to Colorado State (2-2 in the MW, 2-6 overall) on Saturday, November 12.