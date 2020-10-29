Cowboys extend Craig Bohl through 2024

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

LARAMIE, WYOMING (October 29, 2020) — University of Wyoming Athletics Director Tom Burman announced on Thursday that UW Athletics has extended head football coach Craig Bohl’s contract by one year through the end of the 2024 college football season.

“Craig (Bohl) has done an outstanding job building our football program into one of the best in the Mountain West Conference over the past six seasons,” said Burman. “I felt it was important for the continued success of our program to extend Coach Bohl’s contract. With this one-year extension, it will enable our coaching staff to continue to recruit at a very high level as they have been, and it sends a message to our current players and potential recruits that our program is going to be strong for years to come.”

“Leia and I are so grateful for the University of Wyoming and the state of Wyoming,” said Bohl. “We appreciate President Seidel and Tom Burman entrusting us with the leadership of Cowboy Football. To our fans, including the UW students, your support of our program over these past few years has meant more than you can know, and has been a big part in us building a successful program. In the midst of all the ups and downs we have had these past few months surrounding this season, it is good for us to have some stability for our student-athletes and in regard to continuing our recruiting efforts. This contract extension is important in providing that sense of stability. We look forward to more great years in the future.”

Bohl’s extension for the 2024 season will pay him the same amount as 2023. There is no raise included in the 2024 contract year.

Currently in his seventh year as head coach of the Cowboys, Bohl led UW to the 2016 Mountain West Conference Mountain Division title and a spot in the 2016 Mountain West Championship Game. Bohl was named the 2016 Mountain West Coach of the Year in voting by MW head football coaches and media members covering the conference. From 2016-19, he led Wyoming to four consecutive bowl-eligible seasons, three bowl game appearances and two bowl championships. The Pokes are seeking their fourth bowl bid in five seasons in 2020 — that would be a first in Wyoming Football history.

The excitement surrounding Cowboy Football from fans was evident last season when Wyoming Football enjoyed the second largest attendance at home games in school history, averaging 23,007 fans per game.

Since 2016, Wyoming has posted a 20-6 (.769) home record, went undefeated in home games in 2019 and has currently won its last eight consecutive home games.