Cowboys eye a Homecoming win over Utah State tonight

October 22, 2022 — Today will be a day filled with traditions when Wyoming hosts Utah State in the Pokes 2022 Homecoming Game. It will mark the 97th Homecoming Game in UW history. The two teams will be playing each other for the 72nd time since 1903. Since 2013, the two old rivals have played for the Bridger Rifle traveling trophy. Utah State leads the overall series 40-27 with four ties.

Today’s game will kick off at 7:45 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and KSIT.com at 6 p.m.

The Cowboys and Aggies enter today’s contest tied for second place in the Mountain Division of the Mountain West Conference with 2-1 records. Wyoming’s overall record is 4-3 with Utah State being 3-4.

UW is coming off a bye week after posting a 27-14 road win at New Mexico on October 8. Last week, Utah State defeated Colorado State 17-13 in Fort Collins for their second victory in a row.



Signal-Caller Switch

As fans of both teams are aware, Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley and Utah State quarterback Levi Williams switched teams in the offseason through the transfer portal. It has been a good move for Peasley who is now the Poke’s starting quarterback while Williams, the Cowboy starter for much of 2021, has seen limited action this season. Williams has completed just 4 of 15 passes for 27 yards and no touchdowns. He did see playing time last week against CSU, coming in for injured starting quarterback Cooper Legas, but Williams suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter, forcing him to give way to third-string quarterback Bishop Davenport.