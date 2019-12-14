Cowboys face Northern Colorado today in non-conference game

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Dec. 14, 2019) – The Wyoming Cowboys will look to put the brakes on a four-game losing skid tonight by hosting Northern Colorado of the Big Sky Conference. Wyoming is 3-7 on the season while the Bears come into the non-conference game at 4-4. The Pokes last win was a 69-61 home decision over Louisianna-Lafayette back on November 21.

Today game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 6:30 p.m. with tip-off at 7:00 p.m.

Wyoming and Northern Colorado will meet for the 76th time tonight. Wyoming holds a 54-21 lead in the series and are 33-9 in the Laramie. UNC took last season’s meeting 85-80 in Laramie.

The Cowboys are led in scoring, rebounding and assists by redshirt sophomore Hunter Maldonado. He is scoring 17.1 points per game and adding 5.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

Northern Colorado’s top scorer is Bodie Hume at 16.6 points per game. Kai Edwards leads UNC in rebounding at 8.3 per game.