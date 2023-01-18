Cowboys fall again after holding big lead

University of Wyoming photo

January 18, 2023 — Playing without starter Hunter Maldonado, the Wyoming Cowboys fell on the road to Air Force 82-74 Tuesday night in Colorado Springs. Maldonado didn’t play due to a rib injury. The loss was the eighth straight for UW, now 0-6 in the Mountain West and 5-13 overall. Air Force improved to 3-3 in conference games and 12-7 overall.

Things started well for the Cowboys as they jumped out to a ten-point, 14-4 lead in the contest’s first five and a half minutes. They would increase that lead to 12 points, 22-10, with just over eight minutes to play in the first half and still led by a dozen with five minutes to go before the break. Thoughts of stopping the losing streak were starting to become a possible reality. But then, The Falcons would outscore the Pokes 16-6, and the UW lead was down to just four, 36-32 at the half.

“The first half, we did a tremendous job (defensively),” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “In the second half, it really boiled down to just guarding the ball. That is a team (Air Force) against teams who can really guard the ball they struggle against. We had some breakdowns. Offensively, we were fine. Defensively, you can’t let a team shoot 66 percent.”

Air Force would grab the lead, 41-38, less than two minutes into the second half, a lead the Falcons would enjoy for all but roughly 30 seconds for the remainder of the game. The Air Force lead would grow to as many as 11 points.

The Pokes finished the night shooting 55 percent from the field. The Falcons shot 53 percent while hitting ten triples on the night. The Cowboys dominated the paint with 42 points to the Falcon’s 24, but AFA added 17 points off turnovers.

Noah Reynolds led the Cowboys with 26 points. Ethan Anderson added 14 points.

Wyoming will host Colorado State (2-4, 10-9) on Saturday afternoon.

Cowgirls Host League Leading UNLV Thursday

The second-place Wyoming Cowgirls (5-1, 12-5) will host first-place UNLV (7-0, 17-2) on Thursday evening in Laramie. The Cowgirls will be looking to revenge their only MW loss of the season, 73-67, on December 29.

The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com beginning at 6 p.m. with tip-off t 6:30 p.m.