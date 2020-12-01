Cowboys fall as Texas Southern tips in buzzer beating shot

Advertisement

(December 1, 2020) — For the Wyoming Cowboys, last night’s game against Texas Southern was a tale of two totally different halves. Unfortunately for the Pokes, the end result was a 76-74 loss as Texas Southern’s Galen Alexander tipped in a missed shot at the buzzer.

Advertisement

Wyoming was in control of the first half of the contest holding a 19-point lead at the half, 50-31. The Cowboys shot 57 percent in the opening half but only 31 percent in the second half, allowing Texas Southern to complete the comeback victory. Texas Southern shot only 38 percent in the opening half but 55 percent in the second half.

All Wyoming Cowboy Basketball games are broadcast on

WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com.

“It was a tale of two halves,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “I thought in the first half we played extremely well. We defended well against a team that is picked to win the SWAC. That is a team that was in the same situation with Washington State a few nights ago. In the second half, they decided to sit a couple guys and played a couple of their more experienced, tougher guys and you could see that. I think they’re the 15th or 16th most experienced team in the country. We’re probably one of the 15 least experienced teams in the country.

Advertisement

Linder added, “We missed some assignments in the second half and allowed some of their players to do some things that we had talked with our guys about that we needed to take away to be successful.”

Junior Hunter Maldonado’s 18 points led the Cowboys. He also added nine rebounds. Freshman Marcus Williams chipped in with 17 points and four assists.

Wyoming will wrap up the homestand on Wednesday hosting Incarnate Word at 7 p.m. in the Arena-Auditorium. That game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 6:30 p.m.