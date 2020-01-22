Cowboys fall at #4 San Diego State

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 22, 2020) — The Wyoming Cowboys took on one of the top teams and defenses in the county Tuesday night in the San Diego State Aztecs. The Aztecs proved worthy of their high rankings in downing the Pokes 72-55 in San Diego.

For the Aztecs, they remain undefeated in the Mountain West (9-0) and on the season (20-0). The 20-0 start matches the best start in the school’s basketball history, equally the start of the Kawhi Leonard led 2010-11 team.

For Wyoming, they are still in search of their first MW win (0-9) and a stop to a now seven-game losing streak. The Pokes season mark stands at 5-16.

A bright note for Wyoming, the Cowboys shot 42.9 percent (18 of 42) from the field against an Aztec defense that normally allows opponents to shoot just 36 percent (ranked No. 7 in the nation).

“It was a tremendous atmosphere against a top-five team in the nation and this is truly one of the best teams in the country,” UW head coach Allen Edwards said. “They shot the ball well and every time we had an opportunity to cut the lead, we gave up a three pointer or they forced a turnover. We had a hard time getting over the hump. They stayed the course and are a great experienced team that knows how to win basketball games.”

Wyoming had their only lead of the game at 2-0, but San Diego State answered with a three-point shot 18-seconds later and would lead the rest of the game. The Pokes, down 20-9, did cut the lead to 20-15 just past the mid-way mark of the first half, but the Aztecs would end the first half up 32-19.

The Cowboys and the Aztecs started the second half playing rather even with Wyoming down just 11-points, 51-40, with 9:23 to play. The Aztecs would then go on a 7-0 run to up their lead to 58-40 a little under eight-minute to go and maintain a larger lead the rest of the contest.

Wyoming was led in scoring by senior guard Jake Hendricks with 20 points, his sixth career 20-point contest and second of the season. Freshman Kwane Marble added 12 points. Wyoming’s leading scorer on the year, redshirt sophomore Hunter Maldonado, had just seven-points on the night, 10 below his average.

San Diego State was led by Malachi Flynn with 18 points. Matt Mitchell added 15 points, with Yanni Wetzell (14 points) and Jordan Shackel (11 points) also scoring in double figures.

Wyoming will host Utah State (4-4, 15-6) next Tuesday in Laramie. Game time will be 9 p.m. on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK FM and 99KSIT.com.