Cowboys fall at Portland State, Cowgirls volleyball into quarterfinals

University of Wyoming photo

December 2, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff/Press Release

The Wyoming Cowboys fell 81-70 to Portland Friday night in Portland, Oregon. Early foul troubles and a late first-half 15-0 Portland scoring run helped doom the Pokes, who fell to 4-3 on the season. The Pilots improved to 5-3.

“We have to learn from the loss,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “They made a lot of shots inside, and we missed some. It is hard to win on the road. We went from 10 to almost tying late, but we will learn from it. Our guys are down, but at the same time, we will learn from it and get better.”

Wyoming was led by Kobe Newton, a native of Portland who recorded 14 points, hitting a career-high four threes on the night. Sam Griffin added 17 points and was 3 of 6 from behind the arc in the contest.

In the first half, Wyoming enjoyed a 28-21 lead when Portland went on a 15-0 run over four minutes to take a 36-28 lead. The first half ended with UW down 36-31.

Wyoming would close to 49-47 in the second half, only to see Portland go on another run to lead 56-47 and enjoy that advantage till the end of the contest.

Up Next

The Cowboys return home to host South Dakota School of Mines on Tuesday. That game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com at 6:30 p.m.

Cowgirl Volleyball into NIVC Quarterfinals

The Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team kept the postseason going Friday night with a tight 3-0 win over Northern Colorado. Set scores were 25-23, 32-30, and 26-24

The Cowgirls’ win propelled UW into the National Invitational Volleyball Championships quarterfinals against Montana State, who defeated Sacramento State on Friday night. That quarterfinal match will be played Tuesday in Laramie.