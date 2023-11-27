Cowboys fall at Texas

University of Wyoming photo

November 26, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff/Press Release

The Wyoming Cowboys stayed with 15th-rated Texas for the first part of the first half, trailing only 18-15 a little over eight minutes into the contest. But the Longhorns would outscore the Pokes 23 to 11 for the remainder of the initial half to lead 41-26 at the break on their way to an 86-63 win.

The Pokes would get to within 12 points, 67-55, just under eight minutes into the second half, but would get no closer. The loss dropped UW’s season mark to 4-2, while Texas improved to 5-1.

The Texas defense kept the Pokes at bay from beyond the three-point line, allowing Wyoming 13 three-point attempts in the game. They would just four for the game.

“We were right there in the first eight minutes, but that is what Texas does with their length and athleticism, and that is why they are in the top 25,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “The difference was their ability to finish at the rim. Overall, we did some good things; when you feel a team like that when you make mistakes, they will make you pay, and that is what they did. In the half-court in the first half, we did well. But in the second half, we got spaced out.”

Wyoming was led by freshman Cam Manyawu, who recorded his fourth double-double of the season with 12 points and ten rebounds. Texas native Brendan Wenzel and Sam Griffin also added 12 points in the contest.

Up Next

The Pokes will stay on the road with a game at Portland State this Friday at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com.