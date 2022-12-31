Cowboys fall in overtime at Arizona Bowl

University of Wyoming photo

December 31, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowboys fell to Ohio University 30-27 in overtime Friday afternoon in Tucson at the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl played in Tuscon, Arizona.

Things appeared bright for the Wyoming Cowboys when they took a 24-21 fourth-quarter lead over Ohio with 2:08 remaining. But Ohio would tie the contest on a 46-yard field goal with just four seconds to go in regulation.

In overtime, Wyoming place-kicker John Hoyland gave the Cowboys a 27-24 lead after their first possession. On Ohio’s first time with the football in the extra period, the Bobcats completed a 10-yard touchdown pass in the back of the end zone to capture the win.



“I’m really proud of these guys,” said head coach Craig Bohl following the game. “We came in as an underdog, and we had tons of adversity. It was a tough game, but I’m really proud of how we battled back from behind.”

When asked how important it was that Ohio won the coin flip and chose to go on defense first in overtime, Bohl said, “Probably not as important as it is in the NFL, but typically you know what you have to do when you get the ball second. We, of course, kicked the field goal on our first possession, and then Ohio knew that if they scored a touchdown, they would win, and their guy made a heckuva a play.”



The game began with the Cowboys scoring on their first possession of the game, with Jordon Vaughn rushing for the final seven yards of a nine-play, 70-yard drive. Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley completed 5 of 6 passes on the drive for 42 yards.



Ohio replied by scoring on its first offensive possession and converting a two-point pass to take an 8-7 lead.

The Cowboys would take back the first-quarter lead on a Peasley to Treyton Welch 17-yard touchdown pass. Wyoming was aided by an Ohio-muffed punt that UW linebacker Cole DeMarzo recovered at the Ohio 17-yard line.



The teams would each add second-quarter field goals to bring the first half to a close, with Wyoming holding a 17-11 lead. For Wyoming kicker Hohn Hoyland, it was his record-setting twenty-first field goal of the season.



Wyoming’s offense would go stale in the third quarter. Ohio would be the only team to score in the quarter, a three-yard run Sieh Banguar with 5:14 on the clock. The Pokes would lead 18-17 heading into the fourth quarter.

Wyoming finished the year with a 7-6 record, while Ohio improved to 10-4.