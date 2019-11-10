Cowboys fall short in overtime loss at #21 Boise State

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 10, 2019) – The Wyoming Cowboys went looking for their first victory ever at Boise State and came up just a bit short, falling 20-17 in overtime. Wyoming is now 0-7 against the Broncs in Boise, Idaho and 1-13 in the overall series.

The Cowboys held a 10-7 halftime lead and 17-10 at the end of the third quarter. Regulation time would end with the score tied at 17-17.

Wyoming won the overtime coin flip and choose to play defense, holding Boise State to a 28-yard Eric Sachse field goal. Wyoming’s offense took over at the Broncs’ 25-yard line with a chance to win the game with a touchdown, or tie and send the game into a second overtime with a field goal. Neither would happen.

On Wyoming’s first play in overtime, the Cowboys tied some trickery with a flea-flicker pass, but Tyler Vander Waal’s attempt, nearly intercepted, fell incomplete in the end zone. On second down, Vander Waal completed a six-yard pass to tight end Jackson Marcotte setting up a third down play. Needing four-yards for a first down, the Cowboy called an up the middle running play for running back Xazavian Valladay. The play was stopped cold, losing two-yards, setting up fourth down. Wyoming kicker Cooper Rothe came in with a chance to send the game into a second overtime, but his 37-yard field goal attempt was wide left securing Boise State’s win.

The loss drops Wyoming record to 3-2 in the Mountain West Mountain division and 6-3 for the season. Boise State improves to 6-0 in the division and 8-1 overall.

“It was a game between two really good football teams,” Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl said. “Both teams played really, really hard and you knew it was going to come down to a play or two. You win as a team and you lose as a team. It really hurts when you put it all on the line like our guys did and then come up short”.

Cowboy Offense

Offensively, sophomore running back Xazavian Valladay totaled 124 rushing on a career high 37 carries with one rushing touchdown. It was the third straight 100-yard game for Valladay and his fourth this season. Vander Waal, making his first start of the season, was 15-of-23 for 160 yards. Tight end Josh Harshman had a career-high six receptions for 48 yards.

Cowboy Defense

The Wyoming defense was led by linebacker Logan Wilson and safety Alijah Halliburton, each with 10 tackles. Wilson also added a sack and an interception for the Pokes. The Pokes defense once again won the turnover battle 2-0 (one fumble recovery and one interception).

Wyoming recorded 283 yards of total offense (123 yards rushing/160 yards passing) with Boise State countering with 285 (91 rushing/194 passing).

Wyoming stays on road next Saturday at Utah State (4-1 in the MW, 5-4 overall). On Saturday Utah State won at Fresno State (2-3, 4-5), 37-35.

Scoring Summary:

First Quarter

Boise State – Five-yard touchdown pass from Chase Cord to Akiian Butler (0-7)

Second Quarter

Wyoming – Tyler Vander Waal three-yard touchdown run (7-7)

Wyoming – Cooper Rothe 37-yard field goal (10-7)

Third Quarter

Boise State – Eric Sachse 40-yard field goal (10-10)

Wyoming – Xazavian Valladay 21-yard touch run (17-10)

Fourth Quarter

Boise State – Khalil Shakir five-yard touchdown run (17-17)

Overtime

Boise State – Eric Sachse 28-yard field goal (17-20)