Cowboys fall to Aztecs, Cowgirls host Falcons tonight

University of Wyoming photo

January 24, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

After staying close in the first half, the Cowboy basketball team fell 81-65 at San Diego State Tuesday night. Wyoming trailed just 34-32 at the half, but second-half scoring droughts proved to be UW’s downfall. The Pokes are now 3-3 in the Mountain West and 10-9 overall. San Diego State improved to 5-2 in the conference and 1604 overall.

“A lot of good things to take away, but no moral victories, UW Head Coach Jeff Linder said. “We have a lot of good things to take away from this, but we are getting better. Overall, we put ourselves in position, but they got into the paint in the second half. We will learn from this one and turn around and get ready for the Border War on Saturday.”

In the second half, the Pokes used a trio of three-pointers, two from Sam Griffin and one from Akuel Kot, to take a 41-36 lead. But Wyoming turnovers would lead to a 9-0 Aztec run to take a 45-41 advantage with 15:45 left in the contest. Later in the half, San Deigo State would go on a 7-0 run to build their lead to 64-49. .

Sam Griffin led Wyoming with 22 points. Akuel Kot added 16 points, with Mason Walters adding a season-high 18 points.

Up Next

The Cowboys return home to host national-ranked Colorado State on Saturday afternoon. The 15-3 Rams play at Nevada tonight.

Cowgirls Host Air Force Tonight

The Cowgirl basketball team will try to keep their share of first place in the Mountain West standings, hosting Air Force tonight at the Double-A. Wyoming and UNLV share the MW’s top spot with 5-1 records. UNLV is at 4-2 Boise State tonight.

The Cowgirls are coming off a 67-63 home win over rival Colorado State on Saturday.

This will be the second meeting between the two teams this season. Wyoming won the first contest 68-51 in Colorado Springs on January 6.

Tonight’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com at 6 p.m., with tip-off at 6:30.