Cowboys fall to league leading Boise State Monday night

January 12, 2021 — The Wyoming Cowboys (7-3 overall, 1-2 MW) got off to a slow start offensively in suffering an 83-60 loss to Mountain West leader Boise State Monday night in Laramie. Wyoming cut a double-digit deficit in the second half to just five points with 8:19 per play, but the Broncs closed out the game with an 11-0 scoring run.

The loss drops Wyoming’s record to 1-2 in the conference and 7-3 overall. Last night’s win by the Broncs was their eleventh straight and raised their overall mark to 11-1 and 7-0 in the MW.

“That is a team (Boise State) of juniors and seniors and guys who have been in a lot of games that gives them a toughness,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “That is what you saw from them the last seven minutes after we had cut their lead to five. But from that point on we got out-scored 20-2 that last 7:23, and you could see where they (Boise State) took their level of intensity and effort up a notch.”

Wyoming was led in scoring by freshman guard Marcus Williams with 16 points. Junior Hunter Maldonado and freshman Xavier DuSell each added 10 points. Abu Kigab led Boise State with 21 points.

The Pokes and Broncos close out their series on Wednesday at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com.