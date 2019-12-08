Cowboys fall to New Mexico, 79-65

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Dec. 7, 2019) – The Wyoming Cowboys suffered a 79-65 home loss to New Mexico Saturday afternoon. The loss, the fourth in-a-row, puts Wyoming’s season record at 3-7 (0-2 in the Mountain West) while New Mexico improves to 9-2 (2-0 MW).

“I love the fight in our guys,” UW head coach Allen Edwards said. “New Mexico is a very talented team. I felt like we got back our identity as a team especially in the first half with our defense. We gave up too many offensive rebounds with 12. It hurt us when Jake (Hendricks) went down, we had to go deeper in our bench and we didn’t have enough production from that. Kuddos to New Mexico, they are a good team.”

Wyoming was led by redshirt sophomore Hunter Maldonado with 27 points. He has now scored in double-figures in every contest this season. Maldonado also added a team-high six rebounds along with freshman Kenny Foster. Senior guard A.J. Banks tied a season-high with 15 points for the day. Sophomore Hunter Thompson added 12 points.

The Lobos got off to an early 8-3 leads in the first four-plus minutes holding the Pokes to 1-of-7 from the field. But Thomson and Maldonado added buckets for a 5-0 run to make it an 8-8 game with 13:13 left in the first half. New Mexico would then build the lead to double-digits over the rest of the first half and lead 32-21 at the break.

The Lobos would continue to outscore Wyoming in the second half building the lead to as many as 20 points. Wyoming did cut the lead to 12 points with two minutes to play, but would get no closer.

Corey Manigault led the Lobos with 18 points, as four New Mexico players scored in double figures.

Wyoming will resume play next Saturday with a non-conference home game against Northern Colorado.